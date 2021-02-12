See Games Differently

Super Mario 3D World Penis Uncut On Switch

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: February 13, 2021 at 4:15 am -
Filed to:3d world
home video game consolesmarionintendo switchsuper mariovideo game charactersvideo game consolesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwii u
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Super Mario 3D World, out today on Switch, is pretty much the same game that appeared on Wii U with a few minor changes. As such, the large, dong-shaped bridge in the World 4 castle remains gloriously intact. (h/t Akfamilyhome)

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

And here’s a different angle, just for funsies.

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Look, there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit to choose from here, but I think these screenshots speaks for themselves.

Have a good Friday.

