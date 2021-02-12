Super Mario 3D World Penis Uncut On Switch

Super Mario 3D World, out today on Switch, is pretty much the same game that appeared on Wii U with a few minor changes. As such, the large, dong-shaped bridge in the World 4 castle remains gloriously intact. (h/t Akfamilyhome)
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku
And here’s a different angle, just for funsies.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku
Look, there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit to choose from here, but I think these screenshots speaks for themselves.
Have a good Friday.
