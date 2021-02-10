Tales From The Borderlands Returns To Digital Storefronts On February 17

During today’s Borderlands presentation, the folks at Gearbox revealed that Telltale Games’ excellent Tales from the Borderlands will be returning to digital storefronts next Wednesday, February 17.

The first episode of Tales from the Borderlands, a player choice-drive adventure game in the iconic Telltale style, was first released in late 2014, with additional chapters extending into 2015. It’s long been considered the best Borderlands game and it might even be the best Telltale game, too.

Sadly, when Telltale Games went under in 2018, its library disappeared from digital storefronts, making this the first time folks will be able to get their hands on Tales from the Borderlands in almost three years. It joins The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Batman as the only modern adventure games in Telltale’s catalogue to be available digitally.

Tales from the Borderlands will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The re-release includes all five chapters, but will no longer feature the stats pages at the end of each chapter showing how the player base at large made decisions.