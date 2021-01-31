Talk Amongst Yourselves

It’s a new year, so let’s enjoy a new TAY.

Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves, the most chill community of Aussie gamers around. Talk about what you’re watching lately, or what’s happening in your Destiny 2 raids. Find something good on Xbox Game Pass? Mucked around with a retro console or an emulator lately? Or maybe you want to trade some recipes, find a group of people for a watch party and more.

We’ve also got our community Discord going, which you can join below. Great place if you need to team up with people for a quick game, or just want to discover something new!