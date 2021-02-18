You Can Save $240 On Telstra’s NBN 250 And NBN 1000 Plans

Telstra has been running wild with some fantastic deals recently. Last week the telco slashed $50 per month off of its Extra Large mobile plan. Today, Telstra has reduced both of its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans by $40 per month, for the first six months you’re on these internet plan. That means you can save $240 over this half-year discount period.

Both plans will also get you three months of standard Binge for free, and you won’t have to pay the $99 connection fee if you sign up for these plans online. Both of these internet plan deals are available until March 29.

These plans are also contract free, however if you leave within your first months with Telstra you’ll have to pay out a modem fee. This fee is equal to the number of months remaining in your two year term multiplied by $9. That means if you leave the moment this six month discount period ends, you’ll have to fork out $162.

If you plan on upgrading to either of these plans, make sure your home has the correct NBN connection available first. At the moment only NBN 250 and NBN 1000 are only supported by a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

You can check out the individual deals for Telstra’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans below.

Telstra NBN 250 plans

Telstra’s NBN 250 plan has a a typical evening speed of 215Mbps and will set you back $100 per month during the first six months you’re on the plan.

You can see how this Telstra plan compares to other NBN 250 plans below:

Telstra NBN 1000 plans

During the discount period, this plan for Telstra internet will cost you $140 per month, while giving you a typical evening speed of 250Mbps.

You can see how Telstra’s NBN 1000 plans compares to its competitors below:

What other internet plans are available?

If you don’t currently have a FTTP or HFC connection set up, you’re out of luck when it comes to getting an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. But just because you can’t make use of this particular deal doesn’t mean you can’t get a good deal.

Here’s a list of NBN 100 plans that are currently available, including a few with discounted price deals: