That’s A Good Lookin’ Burger

Resident Evil 2 is a good looking video game, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that it contains a damn fine looking’ burger. I want to eat it. Give me that greasy, gooey cheeseburger.

The Resident Evil 2 Remake burger pic.twitter.com/MS6uwbfErY — Gasp (@gasp_the_enemy) February 6, 2021

Thanks to Gasp on Twitter, we have a fantastic close-up look at the burger model that appears in the Resident Evil 2 remake. This seems to be the same burger model used in the opening cutscene of RE2.

Burger-tech in video games has come a long way over the years. For example, here’s what a burger looked like back in Doom 3.

Looks more like a toy than a piece of food. I’d still eat it, because I love cheeseburgers. But I imagine it would be hard to eat. Seems like a lot of chewing would be needed to get through that plastic-looking hamburger.

Both of these burgers look better than the one I got from a YouTuber earlier this year.

