See Games Differently

That’s A Good Lookin’ Burger

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 8, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:burger
cheeseburgercuisinefast foodfood and drinkgerman cuisinehamburgershuman interest
That’s A Good Lookin’ Burger

Resident Evil 2 is a good looking video game, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that it contains a damn fine looking’ burger. I want to eat it. Give me that greasy, gooey cheeseburger.

Thanks to Gasp on Twitter, we have a fantastic close-up look at the burger model that appears in the Resident Evil 2 remake. This seems to be the same burger model used in the opening cutscene of RE2.

Burger-tech in video games has come a long way over the years. For example, here’s what a burger looked like back in Doom 3.

Looks more like a toy than a piece of food. I’d still eat it, because I love cheeseburgers. But I imagine it would be hard to eat. Seems like a lot of chewing would be needed to get through that plastic-looking hamburger.

Both of these burgers look better than the one I got from a YouTuber earlier this year.

Related Stories

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.