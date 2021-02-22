The Best Games You Can Play On Your Apple M1 Macbook

Mac OS typically isn’t known for its gaming prowess but Apple has worked magic on its Silicon M1 laptops to seriously improve the quality of gaming on a Macbook.

Apple’s new lineup includes the Macbook Air (M1), 13″ Macbook Pro (M1) and the Mac Mini (M1). All of these products are enhanced by Apple’s M1 chip which is the first instance of the company using an in-house chip design rather than one from Intel.

Not only does the M1 boost processing power but it is more energy-efficient and boasts four high-performance cores along with four high-efficiency cores.

The new M1 Macs won’t be able to compete with a high-end gaming rig, but the M1 chip is certainly a step up for gaming on a Macbook.

The best games for M1 laptops

In the initial announcement for its M1 chip, Apple showed off Shadow of the Tomb Raider running in Rosetta 2 at 1080p, clocking about 30fps. This is pretty impressive for a AAA game on a Mac OS system.

Given that M1 Macs can handle games like this one it begs the question: what else can you play?

A group of M1 owners have steadily been testing out the quality of a range of games on their new Apple laptops. The results of their testing can be seen in this handy spreadsheet or a full list over on Apple Silicon. There you’ll also find what settings players used to test these games and if they experienced any issues.

Thanks to the M1 chip there’s a surprising amount of games that these new Macbooks can run functionally. Here’s a list of great games you can play on an M1 laptop:

Among Us

Apex Legends

Baldur’s Gate 3

Battlefield 3

Batman Arkham City

Bioshock 1 & 2 Remastered

Borderlands

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Clash of Clans

Civilization IV, V and VI

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Souls Remastered

Destiny 2

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Diablo 2 and 3

Devil May Cry 5

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator (2019)

Firewatch

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Hades

Hollow Knight

Left 4 Dead 2

Life is Strange

Mass Effect

Metro Exodus

Ori and the Blind Forest

Phasmophobia

Planet Coaster

Rocket League

Second Life

Serious Sam 3

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Spelunky 1 & 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2

Starcraft II

Stardew Valley

Subnautica

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Pathless

The Sims 3 & The Sims 4

Total Warhammer II

Untitled Goose Game

The Witcher 3

World of Warcraft

In terms of platform, you can find these games either on Steam, Nvidia GeForce Now, GOG or the Apple App store on Mac.

The list also compiles certain games that won’t run on M1 Macs. The likes of Genshin Impact, Doom Eternal, Sim City and Valorant have been flagged as being unplayable on these systems.

Keep in mind that this list is only made up of games that users have physically tested so far. If you have an Apple M1 laptop, consider testing out some games and adding them to the list. The community will thank you for it.