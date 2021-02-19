See Games Differently

The Blizzard Arcade Collection Bundles Three Classics For $US20 ($25)

Published 2 hours ago: February 20, 2021 at 9:22 am -
Screenshot: Blizzard
Available now for PlayStations, Xboxes, Switch, and PC, the Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles together The Lost Vikings, Rock n’ Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, those early games Blizzard made before the days of Diablo, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft.

Were it a normal BlizzCon weekend, these three games would be featured in the Blizzard Arcade booth on the show floor. Instead, they’ve been packaged together with special enhanced editions and cool features like rewind and galleries of behind-the-scenes art and such.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection is available in console stores for $US20 ($25). PC players will have to buy the bundle as part of the 30th anniversary DLC bundles, which start at $US20 ($25) and go to $US60 ($76).

