The Dark Web Auction For Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 Source Code Is Reportedly Over

Published 1 hour ago: February 12, 2021 at 8:53 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077the witcher 3
Image: Cyberpunk 2077

The alleged hackers behind the ransomware attack on CD Projekt Red’s enterprise servers have reportedly closed the auction for the Cyberpunk 2077GWENT and The Witcher 3 source code.

Dark web monitors KELA, who were tracking the CD Projekt Red auction, posted early Friday morning Australian time that an offer was received for the stolen source code. The offer was supposedly posted external to the auction forum, so there’s no clarity on how much money may have been offered.

However, the hackers noted that the offer came with the condition that the code not be distributed any further.

KELA previously told The Verge that they believed the auction was legitimate, due to the seller’s decision to offer a guarantor and restricting bidders to those who had submitted a deposit. Screenshots showing some file lists from the stolen data also leaked online Wednesday Australian time, which certainly appear to be files related to CD Projekt’s Red Engine.

Image: Twitter (@vx-underground)

The starting price for the auction was supposedly $US1 million, with the hackers reportedly setting an automatic sale price at $US7 million. According to KELA, the auction also included files for Thronebreaker, the single-player spin-off of GWENTThe Witcher 3Cyberpunk 2077, and other CD Projekt internal documents and data, although nobody has publicly verified the full contents of those at the time of writing.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

