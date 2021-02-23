See Games Differently

The Half-Life 2 RTS Is Finally “Out” After 13 Years Of Development

Luke Plunkett

For over a decade now, a group of fans have been working on Lambda Wars, a real-time strategy game set in the Half-Life universe. Originally a Half-Life 2 mod, and later a standalone beta, the thing is now finished, or as finished as a game ever gets these days, anyway.

Having begun development in 2007, the team announced the release of v1.0 on Sunday, pointing out how it has “progressed from a proof of concept into a fully fledged assymetrical RTS game with Singleplayer, Co-op and Multiplayer gamemodes.”

The v1.0 release added new units, buildings, bug fixes and remodels, and is available for free from Lambda Wars’ Steam page.

I remember playing this a long time ago and digging it, while Nathan played the game back in 2014 and wrote about it on the site. Perhaps the most interesting thing about it is, like they say, the “assymetrical” nature of it. The rebels (humans) are entirely unable to compete with the Combine’s overwhelming military might in a straight-up encounter, and so the two factions play completely differently.

