See Games Differently

The Official Stardew Valley Board Game Is Out Now

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 11 mins ago: February 24, 2021 at 11:02 am -
Filed to:board games
stardew valley
The Official Stardew Valley Board Game Is Out Now
Image: Stardew Valley
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Stardew Valley, everyone’s favourite indie slice-of-life simulator, now has an official board game! And not as in “here’s an official board game and it’s launching on Kickstarter”, but the official Stardew Valley board game is out right now.

Simply titled Stardew Valley: The Board Game, the game supports 1-4 players and runs for approximately 45 minutes per player. Given that the game is very much pitched as “not a casual quick game”, that means a full party of 4 players would probably need 4 to 5 hours for their first game.

And hey, if that works for Dune, it’ll be fine for Stardew Valley.

Players work together to save the valley from being overtaken by the Joja Corporation, rebuilding the Community Centre by completing a list of goals from your grandfather. That includes Stardew Valley classics like exploring the mine, raising animals, improving skills and earning upgrades along the way.

If you need an indication of how complicated saving the valley will be, the full 71mb rulebook has been uploaded to Dropbox. It includes information on how to mine, buy animals, buy and plant seeds, water your crops, fish, donate to the museum and, yes, how you can get married:

Definitely a lot of different moving parts with the Stardew board game, then.

As mentioned before, you can buy the Stardew Valley game now direct from the Stardew Valley shop. The only kicker is that they won’t ship to Australia, so you’ll have to use a US-based repostal service, like Australia Post’s ShopMate. There’s a good guide on how to use that here, but just keep in mind the shipping cost from ShopMate will probably be $55 or more assuming the box weighs over 2kg. (Which is a good bet for larger-sized board games.)

For more details on the board game, head here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.