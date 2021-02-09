See Games Differently

The Original Voice of Studio Ghibli’s Porco Rosso Has Died At 86 Years Old

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 9, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Screenshot: Studio Ghibli/Madman Anime

Shuichiro Moriyama, known for his acting and voice work, has passed away after entering a hospital in Saitama, Japan for pneumonia. He was 86.

Moriyama had a long, varied career. Not only did he appear in Japanese theatre, live-action TV shows, and feature films like 1996’s Shall We Dance?, he also did a range of voice work, including TV narration and dubbing Telly Savalas, Spencer Tracy, and Charles Bronson.

A true journeyman performer, Moriyama also did game work, such as Flotsam and Jetsam in Kingdom Hearts, Wagram in The Last Remnant, and Cid in Final Fantasy Type-0 as well as a number of parts in anime, including Hyobu Sakaki in Ninja Scroll.

But his most famous role was as the original voice of Porco Rosso in the 2004 film by the same name.

May he rest in peace.

