The Pokémon Company announced a video livestream over on its YouTube channel on February 26 starting
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.
The Pokémon Company announced a video livestream over on its YouTube channel on February 26 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Who knows what will be shown in it, but this week marks the series’ 25th anniversary, and the company is putting on a concert with Post Malone on Saturday to celebrate.
More From Kotaku Australia
Log in to comment on this story!Log in