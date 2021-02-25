See Games Differently

Ethan Gach

Published 43 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 12:20 am -
Image: Pokemon Company
The Pokémon Company announced a video livestream over on its YouTube channel on February 26 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Who knows what will be shown in it, but this week marks the series’ 25th anniversary, and the company is putting on a concert with Post Malone on Saturday to celebrate.

