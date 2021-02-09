See Games Differently

The Pokémon Company Screwed Up Plushie And Is Sorry

Brian Ashcraft

Published 24 mins ago: February 9, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Image: The Pokémon Company

Official Pokémon retail shops released a mistaken Magnemite plushie. Many people might not even spot the error at first glance, but those who are drawn to the electric steel Pokémon will.

Compare the official art (above) with the plush toy mistake (below). Can you spot the snafu? Surely, the big red circle helps!

Image: The Pokémon Company Image: The Pokémon Company

That’s right, the colours on Magnemite’s magnet are reversed. Blue should be on the top and red on the bottom.

The wrong version went on sale last July through this January in Japan at Pokémon Centres and Pokémon Stores as well as through official online shops, including Amazon Japan.

The Pokémon Company offered its sincerest apology for any trouble this might have caused and promised to step up quality control to prevent something like this ever happening again.

Image: The Pokémon Company Image: The Pokémon Company

To right this wrong, the company is also offering to exchange the mistaken Magnemite for a correct version.

