See Games Differently

The Rogue Returns As Diablo IV’s Latest Class

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: February 20, 2021 at 8:39 am -
Filed to:blizzard games
blizzconcharacter classesdiablogamesroguerole playing video gamesthief the dark projectvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
The Rogue Returns As Diablo IV’s Latest Class
Screenshot: Blizzard
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Having peaced-out at the end of the 1996 original, the bow-weilding rogue hasn’t shown their face around Sanctuary for nearly a quarter of a century. Consider their stealth-imposed exile over — the rogue returns in Diablo IV.

Announced today during the BlizzCon 2021 keynote, Diablo IV’s rogue is a highly-customisable class that can fight with a bow and arrow like a ranger or step in and out of the shadows like a thief. Look for more information on the rogue’s return as BlizzCon continues.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.