The Week In Games: Persona 5 Strikers Arrives In Style

Zack Zwiezen

Published 34 mins ago: February 22, 2021 at 9:35 am -
Image: Atlus / Omega Force
Persona 5 Strikers is one stylish-looking game and it comes out later this week for PS4, Switch, and PC.

I don’t have much to say about Persona 5 Strikers, as I’ve never played a Persona game. Instead, I point you towards the fantastic review of the game. It honestly makes me want to give it shot!

Persona 5 Strikers: The Kotaku Review

It’s now or it’s never, and I’ve got to Make my decision This time it could be my moment Is this a mirage or a chance to fulfil my mission?

Read more

Beyond Persona 5 Strikers, a LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 22

  • Dry Drowning | Switch

  • AnShi | Switch

Tuesday, February 23

  • Of Mice and Moggies | PC

  • Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC

  • Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC

  • Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Honoured Knight | PS4

  • Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One

  • Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4

  • We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4

  • Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch

  • Dynos & Ghosts | Switch

Wednesday, February 24

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One

  • Horned Knight | Xbox One

  • Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World | Xbox One

  • iota | Switch

  • Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch

  • Night Vision | Switch

  • GeneForge 1 – Mutagen | PC, Mac

  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC

  • Fights In Tight Spaces | PC

  • Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC

Thursday, February 25

  • Republique | Switch
  • Hellpoint | Switch
  • Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yupitergrad | PS4
  • Forward to the Sky | Switch
  • Code: Realise – Winteride Miracles | Switch
  • Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch
  • Littlewood | Switch
  • Mike Dies | Switch
  • Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch
  • Legal Dungeon | Switch
  • Castle Kong | Switch
  • Steam Prison | Switch
  • Under Leaves | Switch
  • Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos | Switch
  • Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch
  • The Lost Cube | Switch
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
  • Blastful | Switch
  • Clocker | Switch
  • DOTORI | Switch
  • Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC

Friday, February 26

  • Akuto: Showdown | Xbox One

  • Katana Kata | Xbox One

  • Horned Knight | Switch, PC

  • Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One

  • Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC

  • Bravely Default II | Switch

  • Cardaclsym | PC

  • Demon Hunter: Revelation | Switch

  • Thunderflash | Switch

  • Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch

  • Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch

  • Dat Gaem | Switch

  • Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac

  • Hot Brass | PC, Mac

