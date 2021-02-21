The Week In Games: Persona 5 Strikers Arrives In Style

Persona 5 Strikers is one stylish-looking game and it comes out later this week for PS4, Switch, and PC.

I don’t have much to say about Persona 5 Strikers, as I’ve never played a Persona game. Instead, I point you towards the fantastic review of the game. It honestly makes me want to give it shot!

Persona 5 Strikers: The Kotaku Review It’s now or it’s never, and I’ve got to Make my decision This time it could be my moment Is this a mirage or a chance to fulfil my mission? Read more

Beyond Persona 5 Strikers, a LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 22

Dry Drowning | Switch

AnShi | Switch

Tuesday, February 23

Of Mice and Moggies | PC

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC

Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC

Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Honoured Knight | PS4

Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One

Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4

We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4

Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch

Dynos & Ghosts | Switch

Wednesday, February 24

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One

Horned Knight | Xbox One

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World | Xbox One

iota | Switch

Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch

Night Vision | Switch

GeneForge 1 – Mutagen | PC, Mac

The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC

Fights In Tight Spaces | PC

Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC

Thursday, February 25

Republique | Switch

Hellpoint | Switch

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Yupitergrad | PS4

Forward to the Sky | Switch

Code: Realise – Winteride Miracles | Switch

Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch

Littlewood | Switch

Mike Dies | Switch

Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch

Legal Dungeon | Switch

Castle Kong | Switch

Steam Prison | Switch

Under Leaves | Switch

Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos | Switch

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch

The Lost Cube | Switch

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Switch

Blastful | Switch

Clocker | Switch

DOTORI | Switch

Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC

Friday, February 26