The Week In Games: Persona 5 Strikers Arrives In Style

Persona 5 Strikers is one stylish-looking game and it comes out later this week for PS4, Switch, and PC.
I don’t have much to say about Persona 5 Strikers, as I’ve never played a Persona game. Instead, I point you towards the fantastic review of the game. It honestly makes me want to give it shot!
Persona 5 Strikers: The Kotaku Review
It’s now or it’s never, and I’ve got to Make my decision This time it could be my moment Is this a mirage or a chance to fulfil my mission?Read more
Beyond Persona 5 Strikers, a LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, February 22
-
Dry Drowning | Switch
-
AnShi | Switch
Tuesday, February 23
-
Of Mice and Moggies | PC
-
Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC
-
Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC
-
Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Honoured Knight | PS4
-
Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One
-
Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4
-
We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4
-
Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch
-
Dynos & Ghosts | Switch
Wednesday, February 24
-
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One
-
Horned Knight | Xbox One
-
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World | Xbox One
-
iota | Switch
-
Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch
-
Night Vision | Switch
-
GeneForge 1 – Mutagen | PC, Mac
-
The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC
-
Fights In Tight Spaces | PC
-
Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC
Thursday, February 25
- Republique | Switch
- Hellpoint | Switch
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yupitergrad | PS4
- Forward to the Sky | Switch
- Code: Realise – Winteride Miracles | Switch
- Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch
- Littlewood | Switch
- Mike Dies | Switch
- Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch
- Legal Dungeon | Switch
- Castle Kong | Switch
- Steam Prison | Switch
- Under Leaves | Switch
- Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos | Switch
- Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch
- The Lost Cube | Switch
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
- Blastful | Switch
- Clocker | Switch
- DOTORI | Switch
- Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC
Friday, February 26
-
Akuto: Showdown | Xbox One
-
Katana Kata | Xbox One
-
Horned Knight | Switch, PC
-
Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One
-
Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC
-
Bravely Default II | Switch
-
Cardaclsym | PC
-
Demon Hunter: Revelation | Switch
-
Thunderflash | Switch
-
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch
-
Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch
-
Dat Gaem | Switch
-
Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac
-
Hot Brass | PC, Mac
Log in to comment on this story!Log in