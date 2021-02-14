The Week In Games: Sure, More Werewolves!

WolfTeam: Classic is coming to Steam, to let others and myself relive the bygone era of free-to-play PC shooters like Combat Arms.

I might download this classic re-release of the game and go mentally go back in time to when these were the games I played in my high school computer lab. Also, between Werewolf Apocalypse: Earthblood and that other Werewolf game, it seems like werewolf games are hot right now. Even Resident Evil Village seems to have werewolves. Nobody tell Sega or we might get a new Sonic: Unleashed.

Beyond WolfTeam: Classic, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 15

Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction | PC, Mac

Tuesday, February 16

Hellish Quart | PC

Bravery Network Online | PC, Mac

#Drive | Switch

Fallen Legion: Revenants | PS4, Switch

Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch

Speed Limit | PS4

BRUTAL RAGE | Switch

Wednesday, February 17

30XX | PC

Shores Unknown | PC

WolfTeam: Classic | PC

Nebuchadnezzar | PC

Void Gore | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten | PC

Kick It, Bunny! | Xbox One, PC

Speed Limit | PC

Thursday, February 18

Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) | PC

Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos | PC, Mac

Lemon Cake | PC

Mutropolis | PC, Mac

Learning Factory | PC, Mac

TasteMaker: Restaurant Simulator | PC

Buddy Simulator 1984 | PC

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboz Edition | PC

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 | PC

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Cathedral | Switch

Speed Limit | Switch

Astrologaster | Switch

Black Jack World Tour | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 2nd Room | Switch

Glam | Switch

Crazy Oce | Switch

King of Seas | Switch

Friday, February 19

Boom Blaster | Xbox One

PUSS! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Steven Universe: Unleash The Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Thomas Was Alone | Switch

Effie | Xbox One

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PC

Speed Limit | Xbox One

Gravity Heroes | Xbox One

Doom & Destiny | Switch

Saturday, February 20

Ski Jump Challenge | Switch

Offroad Mini Racing | Switch

.