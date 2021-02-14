See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Sure, More Werewolves!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 46 mins ago: February 15, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Image: Neosonyx Co.

WolfTeam: Classic is coming to Steam, to let others and myself relive the bygone era of free-to-play PC shooters like Combat Arms.

I might download this classic re-release of the game and go mentally go back in time to when these were the games I played in my high school computer lab. Also, between Werewolf Apocalypse: Earthblood and that other Werewolf game, it seems like werewolf games are hot right now. Even Resident Evil Village seems to have werewolves. Nobody tell Sega or we might get a new Sonic: Unleashed.

Beyond WolfTeam: Classic, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 15

  • Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction | PC, Mac

Tuesday, February 16

  • Hellish Quart | PC

  • Bravery Network Online | PC, Mac

  • #Drive | Switch

  • Fallen Legion: Revenants | PS4, Switch

  • Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch

  • Speed Limit | PS4

  • BRUTAL RAGE | Switch

Wednesday, February 17

  • 30XX | PC

  • Shores Unknown | PC

  • WolfTeam: Classic | PC

  • Nebuchadnezzar | PC

  • Void Gore | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten | PC

  • Kick It, Bunny! | Xbox One, PC

  • Speed Limit | PC

Thursday, February 18

  • Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) | PC
  • Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos | PC, Mac
  • Lemon Cake | PC
  • Mutropolis | PC, Mac
  • Learning Factory | PC, Mac
  • TasteMaker: Restaurant Simulator | PC
  • Buddy Simulator 1984 | PC
  • Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboz Edition | PC
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 | PC
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Cathedral | Switch
  • Speed Limit | Switch
  • Astrologaster | Switch
  • Black Jack World Tour | Switch
  • Cape’s Escape Game 2nd Room | Switch
  • Glam | Switch
  • Crazy Oce | Switch
  • King of Seas | Switch

Friday, February 19

  • Boom Blaster | Xbox One

  • PUSS! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Steven Universe: Unleash The Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Thomas Was Alone | Switch

  • Effie | Xbox One

  • Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PC

  • Speed Limit | Xbox One

  • Gravity Heroes | Xbox One

  • Doom & Destiny | Switch

Saturday, February 20

  • Ski Jump Challenge | Switch

  • Offroad Mini Racing | Switch

   .

