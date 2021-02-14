The Week In Games: Sure, More Werewolves!

WolfTeam: Classic is coming to Steam, to let others and myself relive the bygone era of free-to-play PC shooters like Combat Arms.
I might download this classic re-release of the game and go mentally go back in time to when these were the games I played in my high school computer lab. Also, between Werewolf Apocalypse: Earthblood and that other Werewolf game, it seems like werewolf games are hot right now. Even Resident Evil Village seems to have werewolves. Nobody tell Sega or we might get a new Sonic: Unleashed.
Beyond WolfTeam: Classic, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, February 15
Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction | PC, Mac
Tuesday, February 16
Hellish Quart | PC
Bravery Network Online | PC, Mac
#Drive | Switch
Fallen Legion: Revenants | PS4, Switch
Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch
Speed Limit | PS4
BRUTAL RAGE | Switch
Wednesday, February 17
30XX | PC
Shores Unknown | PC
WolfTeam: Classic | PC
Nebuchadnezzar | PC
Void Gore | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten | PC
Kick It, Bunny! | Xbox One, PC
Speed Limit | PC
Thursday, February 18
- Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) | PC
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos | PC, Mac
- Lemon Cake | PC
- Mutropolis | PC, Mac
- Learning Factory | PC, Mac
- TasteMaker: Restaurant Simulator | PC
- Buddy Simulator 1984 | PC
- Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboz Edition | PC
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 | PC
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Cathedral | Switch
- Speed Limit | Switch
- Astrologaster | Switch
- Black Jack World Tour | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 2nd Room | Switch
- Glam | Switch
- Crazy Oce | Switch
- King of Seas | Switch
Friday, February 19
Boom Blaster | Xbox One
PUSS! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Steven Universe: Unleash The Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Thomas Was Alone | Switch
Effie | Xbox One
Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PC
Speed Limit | Xbox One
Gravity Heroes | Xbox One
Doom & Destiny | Switch
Saturday, February 20
Ski Jump Challenge | Switch
Offroad Mini Racing | Switch
