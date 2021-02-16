See Games Differently

There’s A Nintendo Direct Tomorrow, Finally

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: February 17, 2021 at 1:48 am -
The last time Sephiroth made a Nintendo Direct appearance, this monster killed Mario. Never forget! (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Earlier today, Nintendo announced their first Nintendo Direct of 2021 will take place tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.

According to Nintendo, the showcase will run a beefy 50 minutes and feature news on already available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as new games coming to the Switch in the first half of 2021. I suspect there will be a release date for the Switch version of the critically acclaimed Umurangi Generation. And while it is a long shot, I’m getting my witches together to create a summoning circle for more news about Bayonetta 3. Please, Mr. Nintendo, my crops are dying.

Though there have been many Nintendo Direct inis and Indie Showcases, this will be the first Nintendo Direct that wasn’t focused on a single game since September 2019. Nature is healing.

