See Games Differently

There’s Been An N64 Mini-Game Hidden Inside The Switch Version Of Firewatch All This Time

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 day ago: February 20, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:firewatch
panic incsassersingle player video gamesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
There’s Been An N64 Mini-Game Hidden Inside The Switch Version Of Firewatch All This Time
Gif: Super Nintendad / Panic / Kotaku
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Yesterday Cabel Sasser, the co-founder of Panic, revealed a little-known secret only found in the Switch port of Firewatch, a game his company published back in 2016. Turns out, there’s a fun platformer hidden in it. And (almost) nobody found it!

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Firewatch, Sasser shared a fun and surprisingly elaborate secret. It involved first finding an odd and easy-to-miss note stuck to a random sign in the game. Once players find this, a new location on the map appears and through a series of steps shared in a Twitter thread, players can unlock “Forrest 64” a hidden N64-inspired platformer.

The mini-game has its own music, which was composed by Sasser himself as well as multiple stages and collectibles. However, it went mostly unnoticed by players. Though some players did find it. For example, YouTuber Super Nintendad found the secret in 2018, shortly after the game was ported to Nintendo’s hybrid console. 

His video is where Sasser grabbed the clips seen in the Twitter thread. 

The full Easter egg involves a few different stages and secrets. It’s wild to think that this was all crammed into the already impressive Switch port of Firewatch. Now to see if there is an action-platformer buried deep within Gone Home.

.

Related Stories

A Horror Game Hidden In The Darkest Corners Of The Internet

A Horror Game Hidden In The Darkest Corners Of The Internet

The internet is a vast, unknowable place. The parts you and I interact with on a daily basis are a very small sliver of what’s actually floating around out there. The web can go deep, and it can get dark.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.