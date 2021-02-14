See Games Differently

There’s Danger on the Farm in This Eerie Excerpt From Horror Comic The Crossroads at Midnight

Cheryl Eddy

Published 39 mins ago: February 15, 2021 at 8:14 am -
Next week, Iron Circus Comics will release The Crossroads at Midnight, a new collection of spooky tales from writer and illustrator Abby Howard (Last Halloween). Kotaku has a generous sneak peek today that’ll immerse you in the author’s striking drawings and suspenseful storytelling.

Here’s a description of the book, followed by the full cover and a 23-page excerpt for you to get a taste of Howard’s upcoming release.

An old woman living alone on the edge of a bog gets an unexpected — and unsettling — visitor, throwing her quiet life into a long-buried mystery. An isolated backwoods family stumbles into good fortune for a time with a monstrous discovery in the lake behind their house, but that time is running short. And a misfit little girl, struggling to make friends, meets an understanding soul one day at the beach: but why will he only play with her alone at night? All these lonely souls — and more — have reached out into the darkness, not knowing what they might find.

Around the dark edges of reality lurk unknown beings with unknowable intentions — ordinary objects can become cursed possessions, entities who seem like friends can become monstrous, and those who seem monstrous can become the truest companions. In this collection of evocative, unnerving slice-of-life horror, five stories explore what happens when one is desperate enough to seek solace in the unnatural, and what might be waiting for us at the Crossroads at Midnight.

Image: Iron Circus Comics

Read on for the excerpt from The Crossroads at Midnight!

Image: Iron Circus Comics, Other

Image: Iron Circus Comics, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Image: Iron Circus, Other

Abby Howard’s The Crossroads at Midnight is out February 23; you can pre-order a copy here.

