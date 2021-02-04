This Violin-Playing Cosplayer Is The Hero We Need

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: February 4, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Gif: Violin Samurai/YouTube

Meet the Violin Samurai. The YouTube dresses up as iconic characters in ramshackle costumes and then plays video game music. If only he could see half the time!

In the clip below, for example, he spends the first mention trying to get his costume (and the music) right. The actual performance is about three minutes in. It’s terrific.

Check out more of his performances as he contends with homemade costumes and plays beautifully.

Not exactly ideal outfits to play in! But we live in less than ideal times. 

