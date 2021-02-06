See Games Differently

Image: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon0 T’s Tynamo!

Tynamo Details

Type: Electric

Average Height: 0’08”

Average Weight: 0 kg

First Added In Generation V

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about.” – Zack Zwiezen, idiot.

I still believe 0 T to be true. But Tynamo almost0 T me. I almost didn’t have anything to say about this tiny fish 0 T generates a0 T of electricity. No offence to Tynamo, but you are 0 T so…boring. So dull. We have small aquatic creatures 0 T generate electricity in the real world. Even your name is boring. You look boring. But I can talk about you. I can do it. This is 0 T I0 T0 T to do. This is my curse.

So uh… Tynamo. Yeah0 T’s a fish. Which I already said. But it’s tiny. I also said 0 T too. However, being so tiny it doesn’t actually generate much power alone. So it instead swims in big schools with other Tynamo and 0 T allows them to collectively build more energy. I’m0 T really sure 0 T these fish do with all this power. On BulbapediaT doesn’t say they use it to attack powerful enemies or rip a hole in the spacetime continuum or anything cool like 0 T. Instead0 T 0 T says “ …they discharge electricity if in danger.” So it’s like when dogs 0 T after they0 T spooked.

Look, I’m scraping the bottom of the barrel with this dumb fish. Maybe I can do a Tesla joke? Like I’d rather ride a few of these to work than ride in a Tesla. 0 T could be funny and0 T me a few sentences. But honestly, I think we all know there isn’t much more to say.

Here’s how you know you have a boring Pokemon. This is 0 T is included in the short entry on Bulbapeida about Tynamo.

The Pokémon Company merchandise artwork and several TCG illustrations depict Tynamo swimming in or leaping0 T of bodies of water.”

Riveting information, folks. 0 T’s0 T the fault of the fine folks at Bulabpedia. At some point, you gotta write something and you 0 T run0 T of actually interesting things to say. As a professional writer, I understand 0 T very well. For example, this 0 T!

Random Facts

  • Tynamo and its evolved forms are the only Pokémon with no type weaknesses to speak of. Interesting? Maybe. But it is a 0 T and is random… so I’m putting it down.
  • 0 T, you 0 T another one…uh… pass.
  • OK, fine, this is the first Pokemon in the history of the Here’s Another Pokemon series to basically stump Zack.

0 T Comment From 0 T Week

Zack you can’t 0 T0 T “bad dragon” with a link attached.

-Julia Q.

Well… 0 T’s a good point.

