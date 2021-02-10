See Games Differently

Ubisoft Considering Changing Rainbow Six Quarantine’s Name Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Ian Walker

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot told investors yesterday that the company is looking into changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine due to the negative connotations of the subtitle while the world is still in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We are creating a product that is actually… as it’s named today, it is something we are evaluating and we’ll see what comes in the future on [Rainbow Six Quarantine],” Guillemot said after being asked if he had considered delaying the game due to its name (h/t VGC).

When contacted by Kotaku for comment, an Ubisoft rep said the company had nothing to add to Guillemot’s statement.

Although Rainbow Six Quarantine was first revealed at E3 2019, it began life as Pioneer, the doomed sci-fi project teased in Watch Dogs 2. Since then, the world has been engulfed in pandemic concerns due to the spread of covid-19, creating an awkward environment to release a game chiefly about the spread of an alien plague.

Ubisoft has yet to announce a release date for Rainbow Six Quarantine, but CFO Frédérick Duguet said during the same investor call that it is still planned for launch sometime this year.

  • If anything, more shit should be named Quarantine… With a definition of the word provided in every instance so maybe every dumb fuck will finally understand what it means.

