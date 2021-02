Valve & Netflix Are Making A DOTA Anime

Sure, why not?

Dragon’s Blood is an upcoming anime series that is “exploring the Dota universe like never before”. It’ll be out on March 25, and as the trailer below says, the series has been made “in collaboration with Valve”.

This is cool for DOTA fans, I guess? Though it’s also a damn shame Valve’s anime debut (what a weird thing to type) is this, and not Seven Hour War.