Watch Sony’s First PS5 State Of Play For 2021 Here

Nintendo’s held their first proper Direct for 2021, and now it’s Sony’s turn. It won’t run for as long as Nintendo’s showcase, but Sony has promised a solid string of updates for PS5, PS4, first party and indie titles for the years ahead.

According to Sony, we’ll be getting updates on many of the games from the PS5 reveal last July. The show is perfectly timed for Australians, too. It’ll kick off on Friday, February 26 9:00am AEDT / 6:00am AWST / 8:00am AQST / 8:30am ACDT / 11:00am NZDT.

“[The] State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase,” Sony said.

You can watch the show via the YouTube embed below.

The June PS5 reveal included footage on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Astro’s Playroom, Little Devil Inside, NBA 2K21, Bugsnax, Deathloop, Pragmata, Horizon Forbidden West, GTA Online, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Project Athia, Stray and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Returnal and Gran Turismo have both gotten delays recently, but I imagine both games are well primed for a small trailer update. It might be a bit early to get a release date for games like Horizon Forbidden West, as that’s something I imagine Sony would probably want to hold back for whatever they do around E3. I’d love to get more info on Stray though and to see how it actually plays.

Of course, now is also a perfect time to subtly announce a string of delays or postponements. Many of the games in the PS5 reveal only had “2021” release dates, so if those get bumped a year now would be a good time to do it.

What would you like to see from the February State of Play — and what new games / projects would you like to see be announced?