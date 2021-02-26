See Games Differently

Published 11 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 4:35 pm -
Filed to:pokemon
pokemon 25th anniversarypokemon snap
Watch The 25th Anniversary Pokemon Direct Right Here
Image: The Pokemon Company International
After saying nothing for weeks and then letting everyone else jam up the weekly schedule, the Pokemon Company has finally done everyone a solid by … holding a Direct at 2 in the morning.

As was the case before, the Pokemon Company didn’t give any advance warning about what would be in the anniversary Direct. But I’d happily make a solid bet on seeing two things. New Pokémon Snap launches on April 30, and we’re well overdue a deep-dive on that game.

Something else we haven’t heard much of is the Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon Unite. Footage of that was aired late last year, and now would be the right time for a release date, a public beta, or even just a better understanding of how deep the roster is.

Of course, what everyone really wants to see is a Pokemon remake. Diamond/Pearl remasters have been on the cards for a while, and given the success Nintendo has had with Zelda remakes and the Let’s Go! series, they’ll surely have something out for the second half of the year.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch the Pokemon 25th Anniversary Direct, it’s not at a great time. The presentation will go live at 2:00am AEDT / 11:00pm AWST / 1:00am AQST / 1:30am ACDT / 4:00am NZDT Saturday, February 27.

You can set a reminder for yourself via the YouTube embed below.

I’m hoping it’s a sufficiently long Direct. I wouldn’t mind hearing more about the Detective Pikachu sequel that was announced a couple of years ago. A remaster or re-release of the 3DS Detective Pikachu wouldn’t hurt either.

What would you love to see from the Pokemon universe?

