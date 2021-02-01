See Games Differently

Well, Nintendo Is Still Doing Incredible

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 1, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI / Contributor, Getty Images

Today, Nintendo released its financials for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019. Once again, the company posted some truly staggering figures. 

Net sales were up 37.3 per cent year on year, while operating profit increased an eye-watering 98.2 per cent, doubling last year’s results and reaching nearly $US5 ($7) billion.

During the same period, Nintendo sold 24.1 million hardware units, a 35.8 per cent increasing year on year. Out of that figure, 16.77 million were the Nintendo Switch, while 7.33 million were the Switch Lite. Also, Nintendo sold 176.1 million units of software during this period, a 43 per cent increase compared with last year.

The Nintendo Switch has now reached 79.87 million lifetime sales, surpassing the Nintendo 3DS’s 75.94 million units.

The biggest selling games are Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 19.41 million units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 8.64 million units, Super Mario 3D All-Stars at 8.32 million units, and Ring Fit Adventure at 5.95 million units. In total, Nintendo has had 29 million-selling games — twenty of which are Nintendo titles!

Digital sales were also up an impressive 104.9 per cent — which makes sense with everyone home due to the pandemic.

Last August, Kotaku reported that Nintendo profits had increased 400 per cent. The financial year ends on March 31, so look forward to more impressive numbers from Mario and friends.

