What Are You Playing This Weekend?

3
Published 1 hour ago: February 5, 2021 at 12:32 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Supplied

Sometimes weekends are good for camping under the airconditioner, pouring a long glass of iced tea and blasting out a neat 2D platformer. And then other times, they’re great for getting on a cramped, hot, shitty train and then trying not to choke while your mask inhales three hours of perspiration.

Welcome to public transport! That’s what my Video Game Of The Weekend is, or specifically what’s going to inform some of those choices. It’s my mother’s birthday, so I’ll be trekking down to spend some time with the family. I’m not looking forward to dealing with creeping, sticky humidity within the confines of that Australian icon of luxury — Shittyrail — but at least I’ll have a phone and a Switch to keep me occupied.

I’ve been playing through a game I’ve left on the wire for too long — VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. I loved The Red Strings Club, so something along those same lines is a perfect visual novel for my tastes. The nature of a bar really suits the storytelling of a cyberpunk dystopia, too. And developers Sukeban have got a sequel supposedly out this year, so it’ll be fun to brush up on their style.

Beyond that, it’ll be mostly movies, chilling and food. Not too exciting, all in all, but there’s nothing wrong with that. What about yourselves — what’s on the roster for the weekend?

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

Comments

  • DEMOS! All the demos! There’s so many new titles being recommended to me by Steam that weren’t even close to being on my radar, so the Steam demo-heavy ‘Games Festival’ is a smorgasbord of indie novelty and discovery, for me.

    I’m going to put a bit more time into Disjunction, which released last week, too. I’m so glad the soundtrack came with it; the thing is atmospheric as fuck.

  • Control on PS5! Loving it so far, kinda glad I waited too.
    Little bit of Warframe, Xenoverse 2 and still have Watchdogs Legion, Valhalla and Miles Morales to get through.

