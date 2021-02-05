What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes weekends are good for camping under the airconditioner, pouring a long glass of iced tea and blasting out a neat 2D platformer. And then other times, they’re great for getting on a cramped, hot, shitty train and then trying not to choke while your mask inhales three hours of perspiration.

Welcome to public transport! That’s what my Video Game Of The Weekend is, or specifically what’s going to inform some of those choices. It’s my mother’s birthday, so I’ll be trekking down to spend some time with the family. I’m not looking forward to dealing with creeping, sticky humidity within the confines of that Australian icon of luxury — Shittyrail — but at least I’ll have a phone and a Switch to keep me occupied.

I’ve been playing through a game I’ve left on the wire for too long — VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. I loved The Red Strings Club, so something along those same lines is a perfect visual novel for my tastes. The nature of a bar really suits the storytelling of a cyberpunk dystopia, too. And developers Sukeban have got a sequel supposedly out this year, so it’ll be fun to brush up on their style.

Beyond that, it’ll be mostly movies, chilling and food. Not too exciting, all in all, but there’s nothing wrong with that. What about yourselves — what’s on the roster for the weekend?