What Are You Playing This Weekend?

After a week involving some slightly unhealthy meals and just a lot of late nights, I’m looking forward to a weekend with two things: a lot of relaxation, and a hell of a lot of loot.

There’s two games involving loot in various forms that are perfect for binging over a weekend. One of them is Outriders, Square’s answer to games like Destiny. A demo just went live this morning on all platforms ahead of its official release on April 2 — which, yes, is April’s Fools internationally.

I have a sneaking suspicion that might work out real well for the studio, actually. Although they’ll still have to contend with the noise from Monster Hunter: Rise, a ton of Kingdom Hearts games hitting PC, and Evil Genius 2.

The other game — which practically everyone is playing right now — is Valheim.

Having already sold 3 million copies within the space of a fortnight is an accomplishment that any game could be proud of. But I’ve never wanted to play any of these survival simulators/experiences alone. So this week has just been a slow progression of working out who among my friend groups wants to dive into Valheim.

Now that I know to stay well away from boars but also trees, I think I’ve got enough grounding to work my way through the first couple of bosses. Hopefully? We’ll see how much patience everyone has.

What are you playing this weekend?