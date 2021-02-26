See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Published 17 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 11:36 am
After a week involving some slightly unhealthy meals and just a lot of late nights, I’m looking forward to a weekend with two things: a lot of relaxation, and a hell of a lot of loot.

There’s two games involving loot in various forms that are perfect for binging over a weekend. One of them is Outriders, Square’s answer to games like Destiny. A demo just went live this morning on all platforms ahead of its official release on April 2 — which, yes, is April’s Fools internationally.

I have a sneaking suspicion that might work out real well for the studio, actually. Although they’ll still have to contend with the noise from Monster Hunter: Rise, a ton of Kingdom Hearts games hitting PC, and Evil Genius 2.

The other game — which practically everyone is playing right now — is Valheim.

Having already sold 3 million copies within the space of a fortnight is an accomplishment that any game could be proud of. But I’ve never wanted to play any of these survival simulators/experiences alone. So this week has just been a slow progression of working out who among my friend groups wants to dive into Valheim.

Now that I know to stay well away from boars but also trees, I think I’ve got enough grounding to work my way through the first couple of bosses. Hopefully? We’ll see how much patience everyone has.

What are you playing this weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Playing Days Gone at the moment, enjoying it alot and took out my 2nd horde yesterday so feeling pleased about that.

    Just need the Ascendant trophy to get the Platinum in Godfall. Came pretty close last weekend so will put a bit more grinding into that and see how i go.

