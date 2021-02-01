Where To Find Every Banana In Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is b-a-n-a-n-a-s. IO Interactive’s latest stealth game puts you in the spit-shined oxfords of international assassin Agent 47 and tasks you with eliminating various well-protected targets. But the most effective tool at your disposal isn’t a firearm or vial of poison. No, it’s an ingredient you’d most likely find in smoothies, sandwiches, and certain confections: a banana.

Find a banana in Hitman 3, and you’re practically unstoppable. You can throw it at people, use it as a distraction, and bonk foes on the head with it for an instant knockout. You can even place it on the ground, causing people to slip like they’re in a Saturday morning cartoon. In almost every instance, the banana reigns supreme. I stumbled on my first banana in Chongqing while escaping the ICA facility and summarily took out more guards in one minute than I had the entire game prior.

Hitman 3: The Kotaku Review Hitman 3 made me care more about its plot than crafting the perfect murder. The narrative, which I usually see as a flimsy excuse to play dress-up and cause globe-spanning mayhem, bleeds into the structure of its levels and creates some unexpected moments of emotion and vulnerability. Its dark story... Read more

In Hitman 3, bananas are rare but not impossible to find. Of course, this (probably) isn’t a rundown of every* single banana in Hitman 3. These stages are densely packed, and many items likely haven’t been accounted for yet. But this advice should point you toward at least one banana in each of Hitman 3’s levels.

(* Hitman 3 is a big, dense game. Kindly let me know if I missed any bananas.)

“On Top of the World” (Dubai)

There’s a banana in the basement, in the briefing room. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a passcode written on a whiteboard in trademark Hitman fashion: size-5,000 font.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

You can find another one after receiving access to Carl Ingram’s private area of the tower. It’s located in the security room up the stairs. (Follow the signs.) The guard in there is sleeping, so you shouldn’t have any trouble sneaking in and grabbing it.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

A third banana can be picked up in the larger security office on the second floor. Not sure why security guards in Hitman love bananas so much, but hey, no complaints.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

“Death In the Family” (Dartmoor)

You’d think there’d be a banana in the kitchen, but the only one I’ve found in Dartmoor is in the bathroom — specifically, the staff toilet (second door on the right in the passageway directly to the right of the main foyer). You’ll see a locker. It’s locked. Unlock it to nab your prize.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

“Apex Predator” (Berlin)

There’s one in the juice bar. You can’t get in through the front. Facing the bar, you should see a canal to your right. Follow that until you run into a gate guarded by two bikers. The rear entrance to the juice bar is in the following courtyard. You’ll find the banana on a cutting board directly behind the giant hand of bananas.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

If you head to the basement bar — located under the stairwell on the level with the main dance floor — you’ll find a lethal kitchen knife. Or, you could pick up a trusty banana.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

“End of an Era” (Chongqing)

Seriously, what is with Hitman security staff and bananas? You’ll find one in the tier-1 security office of the ICA facility. (Pro tip: If you’re having trouble getting in, you can bust open the vent in the adjacent server room.)

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

There’s another banana on the same level of the ICA facility. Just look for the resting quarters, which, honestly, look pretty comfortable.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

“The Farewell” (Mendoza)

You’ll find one in the cinema — yes, the Mendoza estate has its own private movie theatre — which you can access directly off the vineyard. Man, what a sickeningly wealthy sentence.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

There’s another one in the wine production room, which is also accessible directly off the vineyard. You’ll find a little kitchenette in the back with a bale of bananas on the counter and one on the table.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

The parking lot’s valet section — right when you get into the level — is home to plenty of vehicles that individually cost more than the average American home. Head to the office in the back, and you’ll find something priceless: a banana.

Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

“Untouchable” (Carpathian Mountains)

To the best of my knowledge, there are no bananas on the cargo train in snowy Romania. Considering the final level is far more combat-focused than the previous five, this tracks. C’mon. Giving Agent 47 access to a banana would be simply unfair.

This Hit Is Bananas:

Hitman 3 Is The Latest Game To Acknowledge Covid-19 Agent 47 isn’t the deadliest force of nature in Hitman 3. Covid-19 is. Yes, IO Interactive’s murdery sandbox is the latest video game to acknowledge the pandemic that has infected nearly 100 million people, killed more than 2 million, and upended life as we know it. Read more

Hitman 3 Has Some Weird Easter Eggs, Like A Talking Hippo The Hitman games have always had some weird secrets and Easter eggs. And Hitman 3 continues the tradition, including some truly strange and cool secrets, like a talking hippo, a UFO abduction, and a hidden ending. Read more