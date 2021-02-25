Xbox Live Is Down

In an oddly considerate bit of timing just ahead of PlayStation’s first major Direct-style show, users are struggling to login to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles right now.

The outage, confirmed by the Xbox Support Twitter account, is affecting the Microsoft Store, access to subscriptions, online gaming and Project xCloud. Services went down at approximately 7:15am AEDT, according to Microsoft, and have yet to return at the time of writing.

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

“You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available,” Microsoft advises.

Users, naturally, have been considerate about the outage online. It’s also unfortunate for developers, particularly the makers of Outriders which had just released their demo earlier this morning.

Tell Jim Ryan to fix Xbox live please. We all know it’s his fault — Red Dead Chief (@RedDeadChief_) February 25, 2021

wellll you know, @Outriders demo released and @Xbox live is down, what do you wanna talk about haha.. What great opportunities await you bro? its been awesome to see you go from the first designs to where you are now — TG DuAc (@TGDuAc1) February 25, 2021

I can’t connect too Xbox live pic.twitter.com/tFEkpap72U — Woke Fum (@WokeFum) February 25, 2021

Looks like I'm signed in to Xbox Live, but unable to sign into the Outriders' server. I suppose it's because you guys are being blasted right now. — The Invisible Ban (@InvisibleBan) February 25, 2021

We’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.