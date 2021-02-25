See Games Differently

Xbox Live Is Down

Alex Walker

Published 23 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 9:50 am -
In an oddly considerate bit of timing just ahead of PlayStation’s first major Direct-style show, users are struggling to login to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles right now.

The outage, confirmed by the Xbox Support Twitter account, is affecting the Microsoft Store, access to subscriptions, online gaming and Project xCloud. Services went down at approximately 7:15am AEDT, according to Microsoft, and have yet to return at the time of writing.

“You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available,” Microsoft advises.

Users, naturally, have been considerate about the outage online. It’s also unfortunate for developers, particularly the makers of Outriders which had just released their demo earlier this morning.

We’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.

