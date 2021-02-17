Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra And Mythra Are In Smash

See Games Differently

Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter isn’t Waluigi. It’s Pyra, from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. That’s not all. Mythra will join the roster as well. The two fighters will be available in March.

Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

Nintendo kicked off today’s Nintendo Direct — the first in 18 months, by the way — with the news. Pyra and Mythra appear to be a singular fighter, not unlike how they exist in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Nintendo didn’t offer specifics about the moveset, but both fighters look to be a physical fighters like Shulk. Mythra looks to have a counter ability as well, which will put the duo on par with the 816 Fire Emblem fighters already in the game.

