Yakuza Spin-Off Judgment Heading To Next-Gen Consoles On April 23

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Judgment is getting the next-gen treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 23, Sega announced today. It will come bundled with all previously released DLC for about $50.

A Yakuza game in everything but name, Judgment follows Takayuki Yagami as he private detectives his way through the fictional streets of familiar franchise locale Kamurocho.

When Judgment first came west in 2019, Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett had mixed feelings about the game, praising its “kinder, gentler, more intimate” spin on the Yakuza formula while also finding issues with its investigative gameplay.

Judgment will reportedly run at 60 fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and take advantage of the platforms’ more powerful hardware for faster loading times.