Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Image: Official Site
A countdown site has launched for Project Wolf, an upcoming entry in the Metal Saga series. According to the site, work has begun on a “completely new” game. As of writing, more information will be revealed in 69 days. 

