A Lot Of Stuff Is Coming To Black Ops Cold War This Week

Call of Duty’s Season Two Reloaded mid-season update is bringing some much-needed changes to Black Ops Cold War. Season Two started on February 25 with a focus on zombies-themed content, including the fun addition of the Zombies “Outbreak” mode. Now we’re already at the halfway point, and the latest update will bring more maps, another large-scale objective mode, and some fine tuning to Cold War’s weapon pool.

Season Two Reloaded is scheduled to launch for Black Ops Cold War on March 29 at 9PM PT, and Treyarch released the Road Map for the remainder of Season Two today. Some of the content is recycled, but all of the additions sound well-planned.

Multiplayer

More maps are coming to multiplayer, but only one is completely new. “Mansion” is a brand-new 2v2 Gunfight map, set in a mansion in Havana, Cuba.

“Golova” is a new addition to multiplayer’s large-scale Fireteam maps, but players might already be familiar with this location if they’ve dropped into the Zombies Outbreak mode.

“Miami Strike” is a reworked version of Black Ops Cold War’s existing Miami map. This updated version will bring the Miami streets into the daytime, rather than the original map’s low visibility, nighttime setting. The Miami Strike variant is also going to be smaller, trimming down some of the outskirts of the original map. Miami hasn’t been very popular since launch, but these changes might be exactly what the map needs.

Miami Strike (Image: Activision)

Treyarch also announced a wildly ambitious 40-player Hardpoint mode. Traditionally, Hardpoint is a 6v6 objective mode that requires two teams to fight for control of designated “Hardpoint” areas on the map, earning points for how long they hold the Hardpoint. This new large-scale Hardpoint will have ten squads of four all fighting to capture Hardpoint locations on Cold War’s largest maps. Squads will earn one point every second for all teammates inside of a Hardpoint, but instead of the normal score limit of 250, the first team to reach a whopping 1,000 points of objective time will win. Personally, I love the large-scale Fireteam modes, so I’m really excited to see how this will play out.

Long-overdue weapon tuning is finally coming to Cold War. December was the last time the guns were balanced, and there are a handful of weapons in the game that completely outshine the rest. The tuning changes include buffs to Krig 6, FFAR 1, and Groza assault rifle class to make them more viable options, and there’s a lot of tuning being done to the submachine guns as well.

The multiplayer update will also include updates to the competitive League Play mode, the return of the Prop Hunt mode with new maps and props, and a host of bug fixes and stability improvements. Later in the season, players can expect Gunfight tournaments to be added, a new sniper rifle, operators, and more.

Zombies

Outbreak mode is getting a few updates. The large-scale Zombies mode is played on Cold War’s massive Fireteam maps, and now a nighttime version of the Sanatorium Fireteam map will be added into the mix. A new “Secure” objective type is also being added to Outbreak, which basically requires you to kill zombies in a specific area to siphon their essence. This sounds pretty similar to existing objectives in the mode, but maybe it’ll be more interesting than it seems. The most exciting part of the Zombies update is Treyarch mentioning there will be “even more secrets for players to discover.” One of the fun parts of diving into the Zombies content is exploring and uncovering Easter egg surprises.

Season Two Reloaded Roadmap (Image: Activision)

Warzone

Season Two Reloaded mostly details content on the Cold War side of Call of Duty, but Warzone is also getting an update to reduce the overall file size. As usual, players will need to download a beefy update, but the overall file size will be reduced afterwards. The Call of Duty blog details that the free-to-play Warzone file size will be reduced by between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB, and the Modern Warfare/Warzone file size will be reduced by between 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB, with this depending on your platform. This Warzone update will follow a day after Black Ops Cold War with a release of March 30 at 11PM PT.

The road map for Season Two Reloaded also teases one thing for Warzone. An image of Call of Duty operators surrounded by the undead reads “The threat rises in Verdansk.” I hope this means we’re getting more zombies.

This mid-season update seems set to bring some good changes and content to Black Ops Cold War. On the Warzone side of Call of Duty, I really hope the update brings more excitement to a very boring zombies “outbreak” event. The zombies are still just moving from place to place, instead of actually spreading and becoming more of a threat. I’m hoping something exciting is on the horizon.

