A Pikmin Game Is Coming To Phones

Nintendo and Niantic, the same pair behind mobile juggernaut Pokemon Go, are going to release a new augmented reality game later this year that’s all about Pikmin.

It’s going to launch “globally later in 2021″, and doesn’t even have a name at this point. Indeed all we know is that it’ll use Pikmin and augmented reality to “encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable”.

This will be the first of two new games the pair of companies will release this year, with the other — based on a different Nintendo series — yet to be announced.

You can sign up to test the Pikmin game here.