Grab The Last Of Us: Part 2 For $35 Today

5
Published 1 hour ago: March 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:playstation
the last of us part ii
Image: Naughty Dog
The Last of Us: Part 2 had a pretty mixed reception when it was released, with reviewers praising its gritty violence, strong story and beautiful graphics with high scores, while many fans have disagreed. Either way, it has certainly lived up to being one of the biggest releases of 2020.

If you haven’t quite gotten around to playing The Last of Us: Part 2 yet, you can currently pick it up from Amazon for $35, a full 65% off its RRP of $99.95.

Currently, the PlayStation Store is selling the game for the full $99.95, as is EB Games, while Big W’s current price is sitting at $39. In other words, $35 is about as good as it gets right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The Last of Us Part II is a great game, but we shouldn't praise the conditions under which it was made. (Screenshot: Naughty Dog)
Image: Naughty Dog

If you’re out of the loop, The Last of Us: Part 2 is the follow-up to Naughty Dog’s 2013 PS3 game, The Last of Us, which garnered critical acclaim from games media and fans alike.

For some, it exists as a form of entertainment that aims to make the player feel uncomfortable, forcing them to confront themes that mirror what’s going on in the real world, which can be a bit much for anyone just looking for a good time. But for those invested in the story and aren’t afraid of being challenged, it’s well worth a spin.

At the 2020 Game Awards, it was nominated in 11 categories, managing to take home eight wins – including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. It was even voted Game Of The Year in our 2020 reader’s poll.

“It’s easy to hold up The Last of Us 2 as a showcase of blockbuster gaming,” Kotaku Australia Editor Alex Walker said in his review. “It is, on the surface, a shining example of what can be achieved with enormous talent, budget and an exceedingly unhealthy amount of time. It is full of beautiful moments, astonishing scenery and the kind of luxury that few games are capable of.”

If you’ve been waiting for the price to drop before diving in, now’s your chance. The Last of Us: Part 2 is currently on sale at Amazon Australia for $64.

  • This is one this is one of the best games I’ve played and a worthy successor to the original, definitely a bargain at that price.

  • Has been available consistantly for this price for ages.
    I also noticed a heck of a lot of unsold “sold out” collectors editions available now too lol.
    Hard pass.

    • It was released at this price at a few stores as a day 1 price then immediately went up $10 after that. This is back to the day 1 price. Unless Amazon had it at this price beore their sale, I didn’t check, I don’t have Prime so I never browse them due to shipping costs.

