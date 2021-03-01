Grab The Last Of Us: Part 2 For $35 Today

The Last of Us: Part 2 had a pretty mixed reception when it was released, with reviewers praising its gritty violence, strong story and beautiful graphics with high scores, while many fans have disagreed. Either way, it has certainly lived up to being one of the biggest releases of 2020.

If you haven’t quite gotten around to playing The Last of Us: Part 2 yet, you can currently pick it up from Amazon for $35, a full 65% off its RRP of $99.95.

Currently, the PlayStation Store is selling the game for the full $99.95, as is EB Games, while Big W’s current price is sitting at $39. In other words, $35 is about as good as it gets right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

If you’re out of the loop, The Last of Us: Part 2 is the follow-up to Naughty Dog’s 2013 PS3 game, The Last of Us, which garnered critical acclaim from games media and fans alike.

For some, it exists as a form of entertainment that aims to make the player feel uncomfortable, forcing them to confront themes that mirror what’s going on in the real world, which can be a bit much for anyone just looking for a good time. But for those invested in the story and aren’t afraid of being challenged, it’s well worth a spin.

At the 2020 Game Awards, it was nominated in 11 categories, managing to take home eight wins – including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. It was even voted Game Of The Year in our 2020 reader’s poll.

“It’s easy to hold up The Last of Us 2 as a showcase of blockbuster gaming,” Kotaku Australia Editor Alex Walker said in his review. “It is, on the surface, a shining example of what can be achieved with enormous talent, budget and an exceedingly unhealthy amount of time. It is full of beautiful moments, astonishing scenery and the kind of luxury that few games are capable of.”

If you’ve been waiting for the price to drop before diving in, now’s your chance. The Last of Us: Part 2 is currently on sale at Amazon Australia for $64.