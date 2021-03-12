See Games Differently

AMD Finally Has A Fix For That Super Annoying USB Problem

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 12 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 11:21 am -
Filed to:amd
usb
AMD Finally Has A Fix For That Super Annoying USB Problem
Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Having your mouse randomly disconnect in the middle of a Counter-Strike clutch or your USB ports occasionally refusing to work might actually be one of the most annoying PC issues one can have. But USB woes like that are what some AMD users have been living with for the last several months, and fortunately a fix is available.

AMD announced early Friday morning Australian time that the longstanding USB issues on current-gen AMD platforms might finally be over. “With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion,” the chip manufacturer announced on Reddit.

The issue had been persistent for some users since the launch of the X570/B550 platform, although the issues were small enough that it slipped under the cracks for a while. But when more people started complaining about their USB devices disconnecting, unexplainable lag spikes while gaming and consistent issues when using VR headsets with certain USB ports, AMD finally had to act.

AMD has prepared AGESA 1.2.0.2 to deploy this update, and we plan to distribute 1.2.0.2 to our motherboard partners for integration in about a week. Customers can expect downloadable BIOSes containing AGESA 1.2.0.2 to begin with beta updates in early April.

The key to note here is the AGESA version: 1.2.0.2. Some motherboard manufacturers as recently as this week have issued new AGESA BIOS updates, but some users on social media and forums getting confused thinking they’ve downloaded the fix when they haven’t.

So if you’ve been having these issues on your AMD system, keep an eye out on your motherboard manufacturer website for updates. You might have already installed software from your motherboard maker that will let you know when a new BIOS update has dropped, although in my experience most people a) don’t use those and b) never look at the notifications when they’re out anyway.

So do yourself a favour, update your BIOS when the new AGESA update drops, and let’s all breathe a sigh of relief that AMD finally fixed the issue. Losing CS:GO rounds because your mouse stops responding literally as you’re about to click on the head of someone defusing isn’t fun. (Fun for everyone else in the server maybe, but it sure as hell wasn’t fun for me.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.