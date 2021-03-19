Among Us Gets Airship Map And New Update Later This Month

Hit murder mystery sim Among Us will get an account system, new mechanics, and its long-awaited airship map on March 31, maker Innersloth announced yesterday.

First revealed last December, the airship map will have new tasks associated with it and be the 2018 party game’s biggest to-date. Here’s everything else this month’s free update is bringing:

Ladders!

An account system to help with moderation.

A new option to pick the room you start in.

More hats.

Players have been eager to get their hands on the new airship map since it was first teased, even going so far as to try to glitch their way into it on Switch. For a number of reasons, however, Innersloth says it needed to take it’s time.

“Creating a map and updates isn’t as simple as creating one aspect of the game and throwing it onto the PC,” the studio wrote in a post yesterday. “Because our game is cross-platform, it means EVERYTHING needs to work on as many devices as possible.” In addition to PC and Switch, Among Us is also on mobile where it’s free. “When a game becomes unexpectedly popular it’s great, but it brings a whole slew of other problems we were extremely new to.”

Innersloth said it also didn’t want to release the new content before it had taken some steps to try and get a grip on moderation. “It MIGHT’VE been possible to launch The Airship before accounts, but we didn’t want to do that,” the studio wrote. “It would be wrong to launch the new map, get all hyped, and pretend like there were no issues with toxicity. So these two things needed to launch together.”

Fortunately, players won’t have to wait much longer to finally get their hands on the latest addition to last year’s most downloaded mobile game.