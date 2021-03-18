See Games Differently

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s First Expansion Out Next Month

Ari Notis

Published 28 mins ago: March 19, 2021 at 3:59 am -
Filed to:druid
expansion packfictional charactersimmortals fenyx risingsportsubisoftvideo gamesvideo gamingwar conflict
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s First Expansion Out Next Month
Image: Ubisoft
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

As if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wasn’t already big enough, the game’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be out on April 29, Ubisoft announced today in a blog post.

Wrath of the Druids will send you to Ireland. The main game, of course, embraces a certain degree of weirdness, with its gods and interweaving storylines, but Wrath of the Druids sounds like it’ll get really, really weird. I mean, c’mon, there’s a cult!

The expansion is part of Valhalla’s Ostara season, which adds new skills (officially this time) and activities. Today, specifically, sees the start of the Ostara festival. I haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, but, if it’s anything like last year’s anemic Yuletide Festival, I don’t expect much.

The season also added transmog to the game, allowing players mix the appearance of one piece of armour with the stats of another. How that system was implemented, though, has resulted in some disappointment. Rather than a seamless change you can implement at any point — as it is in Ubisoft’s ridiculously named yet extremely fun Immortals Fenyx Rising — you have to pony up in-game currency. You can also only make changes at the game’s main hub, Ravensthorpe. Players aren’t happy.

Valhalla’s first add-on, the free River Raids mode, was somewhat of a disappointment. A second major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available down the line. No word on a release date yet, but it’s safe to say you’ll be able to lay siege to Paris.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.