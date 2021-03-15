Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Gets Transmog Tomorrow In Next Big Update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 1.2 update arrives tomorrow and adds transmog so that players can finally wear whatever they want without hurting their stats while murdering the English countryside.

Transmog, or what Ubisoft is calling “Change Appearance,” will let you customise the look of each piece of your gear at the Blacksmith Gunnar for a nominal fee of 50 silver each time. If you want the Assassin-y look of the Hidden Ones robes but with the ranged armour bonus of the Huntsman armour set, transmog will finally let you do that.

The system is common in MMOs like World of Warcraft where players don’t want their fashion preferences to hold back their character builds. It was a godsend in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as well, which also got it in an update shortly after release. Maybe the next Assassin’s Creed game can just launch with it straight out of the box. Or any game for that matter.

Update 1.2 also adds new skills, including Raven’s Loot which will let your bird loot targets after ranged kills, and a close camera option for playing the game with a more over-the-shoulder look and feel. It will pave the way for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s upcoming spring-themed Ostara Festival event which starts on March 18 and runs until April 8.

