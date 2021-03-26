Aussie Broadband Has Discounted A Stack Of NBN Plans, If You Feel The Need For Speed

If you do a lot of your gaming online, Aussie Broadband are one of the best options available. The provider’s typical NBN speeds usually top its respective connection type. Those great NBN plans have just gotten even better, thanks to a range of discounts across Aussie’s different plans.

READ MORE Gigabit NBN Just Dropped Below $100 A Month

Aussie Broadband has just rolled out a decent deal on its NBN 50 connection. You’ll only have to pay $69 per month for this 50/20 NBN plan, which has a typical evening speed of 50Mpbs.

This promotion runs for the first six months that you’re with the provider. After this period you monthly bill will jump back up to $79 a month. To get this deal you’ll need to use the discount code “SAVE10MONTH“.

This plan has no contract term, so once that discount period has ended, you’re free to give it the flick for another plan and/or internet provider.

You can check out the NBN 50 plan in the table below:

How does Aussie Broadband’s NBN 50 compare?

On average, most NBN 50 connections sit around the 42 to 45Mbps mark when it comes to typical evening speeds. As mentioned before, when it comes to typical evening speeds for in the NBN 50 range, Aussie Broadband is ahead of the pack with a typical evening speed of 50Mpbs.

With this deal for its NBN 50 plan, Aussie now sits more competitively priced against other ISPs, which predominately sit within the $69 to $79 price range. If you’re someone who needs the fastest NBN 50 connection possible, this is the plan you want.

You can check out how Aussie Broadband’s plan compares to other in the NBN 100 in the table below:

What do the rest of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans look like?

If you’re someone who does a majority of their gaming online, you might find an NBN 50 plan a bit lacking. You need something with a beefier typical evening speed to help out when it comes to downloading any new games or multiple gigabyte updates.

Aussie Broadband’s unlimited NBN 100 plan has a typical evening speed of a very impressive 99Mbps, and you can currently snap it up for only $89 per month. You’ll need to use a different code – “FAST10” – to get this discount.

Aussie Broadband’s unlimited 100/40 NBN plan is also available for $89 per month if you use the code “FAST20“, which will save you $20 off your monthly bill.

You can check out the rest of Aussie Broadband’s discounted NBN plans below: