Back 4 Blood Delayed Until October 12

Turtle Rock Studios announced today that its upcoming Left 4 Dead-like game, Back 4 Blood, has been delayed until October 12.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, which was co-developed by Valve and Turtle Rock Studios. Like L4D, B4B is a co-op zombie shooter with a big focus on teamwork. It was originally scheduled to come out on June 18.

It’s not all bad news! Turtle Rock also shared the news that this winter players will get access to an open beta. No specific date for when to expect that, but shortly before the full game’s release seems a safe bet.

Back 4 Blood will now release on October 12 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Related Stories