Balan Wonderworld Gets Day One Patch To Address Seizure Risk

Square Enix has released a day one patch for Balan Wonderworld, released today, to fix issues with a late-game scene that had bright, flashing lights that the company called a “photo-sensitive epilepsy risk.”

A tweet from the official Balan Wonderworld account earlier today confirmed that the day one patch would fix a bug that could occur during the final boss fight. “We have received reports of a photo-sensitive epilepsy risk from a potential flashing bug if playing the game un-patched. The Day 1 Patch prevents this issue as well as enhances the overall play experience,” tweeted Square Enix.

Please ensure that you install the Day 1 Patch before playing. We have received reports of a photo-sensitive epilepsy risk from a potential flashing bug if playing the game un-patched. The Day 1 Patch prevents this issue as well as enhances the overall play experience. — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) March 26, 2021

News of the now-fixed glitch was shared on Twitter by Game Informer writer Liana Ruppert. The bug caused bright, white flashing lights to appear for a few seconds during a transition that occurs while fighting the last boss in the game. You can watch the bug in action via this video, but of course, avoid this if you have a risk of seizures.

In December, Ruppert also reported on a similar photo-sensitive epilepsy risk found in Cyberpunk 2077. That effect was part of Cyberpunk’s design and was later fixed.

If you plan on playing Balan Wonderworld, please make sure you download the day one patch before doing so, especially if you are at risk of seizures. Balan Wonderworld was released today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

