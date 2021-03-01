The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include $70 off the Nintendo Switch and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) for $59.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back tomorrow, as this round up of gaming deals is updated daily.
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Far Cry 5 – $24 (down from $49)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $72 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 (PS4) – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Just Dance 2021 (PS5) – $48 (down from $79.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – $35 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS5) – $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – $78 (down from $94.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) – $59 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K21 (PS4) – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (PS5) – $88 (down from $109.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $39.19 (down from $49.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $54.95 (down from $69.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) – $49 (down from $99.95)
- The Wonderful 101 (Remastered) – $30.82 (down from $89.95)
PS4/PS5 hardware and accessory deals
- PS5 Controller Dual Charging Station – $29.99 (down from $39.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset – $182.20 (down from $339)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Borderlands 3 – $21.79 (down from $49.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $84.95 (down from $119.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 5 – $19.95 (down from $49)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $49 (down from $79.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One) – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Series X) – $78 (down from $109.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $39 (down from $49.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – $39 (down from $69.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) – $59 (down from $99.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $38 (down from $89.95)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $29 (down from $69.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $89.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $69 (down from $89.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $49.95 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $68 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – $67 (down from $79.95)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 (down from $49.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $66 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $69 (down from $89.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Carrying Case– $14.99 (down from $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch Console (Mario Red & Blue edition) – $398 (down from $469.95)
- Sandisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD – $70.16 (down from $163.90)
PC gaming deals
Accessory deals
- AOC 23.8″ Full HD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor – $265 (down from $429.90)
- Kogan 34″ WQHD Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 144Hz Freesync HDR Gaming Monitor – $499 (down from $999.99)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $139 (down from $254.90)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse – $129 (down from $169)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $85.36 (down from $109.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $175.73 (down from $219.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $45 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $93.28 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Red Switch Gaming Keyboard – $209 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $139 (down from $169.95)
- ROCCAT Kova AIMO mouse – $79.95 (down from $89.95)
- Samsung 32″ 4K Ultra HD QLED Monitor – $529 (down from $746.46)
- Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal HDD (4TB) – $151.91 (down from $169)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $141.14 (down from $219)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset – $182.20 (down from $339)
Game deals
- Build a 20 game bundle for $13.89 over at Fanatical
- Build your own anime bundle – five games for $28.49
- Persona 5 Strikers – Deluxe Edition – $88.52 (down from $107.96)
Hardware deals
- Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD (512GB) – $105 (down from $183)
- Samsung are offering up to $246 cash back on select SSDs
- Samsung 970 Evo PLUS M.2 PCIe SSD (1TB) – $199 (usually around $250)
- Western Digital Blue SN550 1TB NVMe SSD – $130.51 (usually $150 to $160)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- Up to 40% off selected Dell laptops
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 R7-3700X Gaming Desktop – $2,267 (down from $2,699)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop – $2,299 (down from $3,199)
- Razer Blade 15.6″ FHD GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop – $2,280 (down from $3,399)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Advanced Model 17.3″ 120Hz 4K Gaming Laptop – $3,699 (down from $6,899)