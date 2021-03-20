Black Panther Coming To Avengers, Gotham Knights Delayed, Outriders Launching On Game Pass And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we celebrate the death of Fortnite’s Peely, learn more about upcoming Square Enix games, see who’s the next big hero coming to Avengers, eat a baby(?) and get a look at the next generation of PSVR controllers.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
It Takes Less Than 20 Minutes To Eat A Baby In Fallout 3
File this one under Answers to Questions No One Asked: It apparently only takes 18 minutes and 51 seconds to go from the beginning of Fallout 3 to eating a baby in one of the expansions. Speedrunners, folks.Read more
I hope this grows into a whole category for Fallout speedrunners. “Clip through this wall and you can shave off 40 seconds, letting you eat that baby even faster.”
Activision Blizzard CEO To Get Even Bigger Bonuses While Others Get Laid Off
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick routinely gets millions in stock bonuses every year based on how the company is doing. Now he’s set to get even more, for a total payout of nearly $US200 ($258) ($US259 ($334)) million according to CtW Investment Group, a union pension fund advocacy organisation. And it’s all...Read more
PSA: Rich people are evil and we should just get rid of them. Or at least punish them more often.
Twitch Streamer Banned Twice In Two Days For Harassing Himself, Somehow
It might be an understatement to say that popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer George “GeorgeNotFound’’ Davidson had a weird weekend. Within two days, he got banned from Twitch, possibly un-banned, definitely banned again, and unbanned (again?). Why? “Harassment via username,” according to Twitch. Problem is, the only person he could...Read more
Impressive. Confusing, but impressive.
Fortnite’s Awful Banana Man Is Finally Dead
Early (and I mean early) this morning, Epic Games unveiled the next season of its mega-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. As is often the case, there’s a bunch of cool, new stuff for players to mess around with in-game, but in my mind the biggest development is the death of...Read more
I don’t believe this for a second. That weirdo has come back before. We will never be free from Peely.
News From The Past Week
