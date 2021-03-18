See Games Differently

Black Panther Finally Announced For Marvel’s Avengers

Image: Square Enix
Black Panther should have been in Marvel’s Avengers from day one. Instead, he’s a DLC character whose announcement was delayed last year due to the unfortunate passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. During today’s Square Enix Presents stream Black Panther was finally revealed, coming to the game later this year in the “War for Wakanda” expansion.

Though there aren’t a lot of details on what the “War for Wakanda” expansion entails, the brief trailer that played features a communication between the leader of A.I.M. and Black Panther villain Klaw, suggesting a full-scale invasion of Wakanda is in the works.

And now Avengers players have something to look forward to once today’s next-gen upgrades and Hawkeye update get old in about a week or so.

