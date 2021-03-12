See Games Differently

Bloodborne’s Doll Used To Have A Lot More To Say

Ian Walker

Published 11 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:bloodborne
creative worksfromsoftwarelance mcdonaldromsportstechnology internetvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Bloodborne’s Doll Used To Have A Lot More To Say
Spill the beans! (Screenshot: From Software / Sony)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Everyone’s favourite video game archaeologist Lance McDonald is back with a new Bloodborne video. This time around, he’s exploring unused dialogue for the Doll, the 2015 game’s level up-granting NPC. And while the alternate voice acting is neat, it’s what she used to say that really piqued my interest.

Bloodborne, like most From Software games, is narratively opaque. Story details and plot points are often hidden within item descriptions and easy-to-miss side quests, which makes every piece of spoken dialogue that much more important to gleaning even a fraction of the lore. In his video, McDonald explains that the Doll originally had a lot more to say to the player about the world of Bloodborne, and the unused dialogue sheds light on early details that didn’t make it into the final game.

A good portion of the unused Bloodborne dialogue revolves around the fact that you are possibly playing as someone who is ill and hallucinating on their deathbed. For instance, instead of greeting the player as “good hunter,” the Doll used to refer to them as the “ailing one,” a name that can still be found in the note templates that players can share between their games. She also welcomed the main character to the “nightmare” at the beginning of the game, calling it “a dream of the sick, of those on death’s doorstep,” shedding more light on the strange hub area.

Bloodborne is as fascinating and compelling in its lore as it is to play. Avid hunters still discuss the finer points of its universe today, a testament to both the lengths From Software went to make the story as obscure as possible and the depths of the narrative’s concepts. While this unused Doll dialogue might not have any bearing on the story as it plays out in the actual game, it does provide an interesting perspective on Bloodborne as a whole and the changes it went through over the course of development.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.