CD Projekt Red Thinks Cyberpunk 2077 Is ‘Closer’ To Coming Back To PlayStation

Cyberpunk 2077 got a big patch yesterday, aimed at improving its gameplay and fixing its many, many bugs. In an investor call today, developer CD Projekt Red said it’s up to Sony whether this means the game will be ready to return to the PlayStation store any time soon.

“We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store,” SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski told investors on a call today. “However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see.”

It’s not much to go on for PlayStation owners who might’ve come around to the game since its rocky launch. Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store shortly after the game’s release in December 2020, due to its poor performance on the console. Both Sony and CDPR offered refunds, and Xbox, as well as physical and digital retailers, followed suit.

Since then, Cyberpunk has gotten several patches, with the latest focusing on gameplay issues like driving and police spawns alongside technical issues. Players are divided on whether the latest patch delivers everything it promises; in some time with the game on PC this morning, I did find driving to be a bit tighter, making for less fishtailing off the road. Police didn’t immediately swarm me when I did something illegal, but I felt like they still spawned quickly. I’ve been away from the game for a few months, and that — plus playing on a higher-end PC, where performance issues have been less game-breaking — makes it hard to tell at first glance how much has really changed. Here’s hoping PlayStation players get to judge for themselves, uh, eventually.