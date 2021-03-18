Coca-Cola Is Launching A Vending Machine Subscription Service In Japan

Like Coke? A lot? Well, according to Nikkei (via Gearoid Reidy), the drink maker is rolling out a special subscription service in Japan.

For 2,700 yen ($US25 ($32)) a month, subscribers get one Coca-Cola from any of Japan’s 340,000 vending machines. That’s right! Every. Single. Day. That does that with the subscription, you can get 30 or so Cokes at a cheaper price!

The new service is called “Coke On Pass,” and is the subscription addition to Coca-Cola Japan’s Coke On app. The drink company has been experiencing lower vending machine sales due to covid-19, and this is a way to shore up those numbers, it seems.

I like Coke! (Actually, I like Dr Pepper more, but Coke is fine!) Though, I’m not sure if I could drink it every day. Just thinking about it right now makes my teeth hurt. But as translator Jake Jung points out, Coca-Cola Japan does make other drinks, including coffee and tea, so that could help limit the sugar, but not caffeine, intake.