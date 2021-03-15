Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Devotion Is Back And Available For Sale

After disappearing from Steam in early 2019 — after upsetting Chinese gamers with a Winnie The Pooh joke — and then returning before disappearing again last year, Taiwanese horror game Devotion is now finally on sale to basically anyone who wants a copy.

After running into nothing but trouble on other people’s platforms, the game’s developers have decided to just sell the game themselves, opening up an online store for international customers that is selling digital, DRM-free copies of Devotion, their previous game Detention, as well as soundtrack bundles for both.

Prices range from USD$11 for Detention, USD$17 for Devotion to USD$33.56 for a bundle including Devotion, Detention and both game’s soundtracks.

Sadly, the beautiful physical edition announced last year for the Taiwanese market doesn’t appear on the store.

Developers Red Candle say that all future releases will also be on their own shop, and will also be free of DRM.

Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format. We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021

You can read more about Devotion’s long road to an international release below:

Popular Horror Game Removed From Steam After Chinese Players Say It Insults China Less than a week ago, the developers of P.T.-inspired horror game Devotion were riding high. Their game’s February 19 release was met with thousands of positive Steam reviews and hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch. However, after a weekend of controversy, Devotion has met an even more untimely end... Read more